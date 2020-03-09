Dean Smith bemoans penalty decision in Aston Villa’s loss to Leicester

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says the decision to award Leicester a penalty was a pivotal moment in his team’s loss at the the King Power Stadium.

Villa were beaten 4-0 after both Harvey Barnes and Jamie Vardy hit doubles, leaving them 19th in the table with ten games to go.

The visitors were only 1-0 down when the referee gave Leicester a penalty after Tyrone Mings was adjudged to have used his arm to block a cross, a decision that was controversially backed up by VAR review.

And speaking to Sky Sports post-match, Smith said that he felt that was the game changing moment.

“I didn’t even know what it was given for at the time, obviously they’ve checked for handball but I’ve looked back at it and, for me, it his shoulder but it gets given and they score”, he said.

“Then it becomes a bit of a basketball match because we have to try get back in it, we go four-four-two, it becomes end-to-end and we end up conceding a poor goal.

“It’s a massive moment, at 1-0 we’re still in the game. We had subs to make where we can change it as well.

“It was a massive moment that went against us, I thought wrongly, but that’s my own opinion.”

The result means Villa have now lost four consecutive Premier League games and also leaves them two points from safety, although they do have a game in hand due to their participation in the League Cup final, which they lost to Manchester City.

They face a tough run over the next month, with matches against Chelsea, Wolves, Liverpool and Manchester United all coming up, a period of the season which could decide their fate.

A date for their rearranged fixture against high-flying Sheffield United, is yet to be confirmed.