Dean Smith denies area of concern after Aston Villa held by Burnley

Dean Smith praised Jack Grealish for his focus in Aston Villa’s stalemate with Burnley, and denied any concerns about the team not scoring.



Villa were held to a 0-0 draw despite having 27 shots as Anwar El Ghazi and Kortney Hause hit the woodwork.

Matt Lowton cleared Ahmed Elmohamady’s deflected effort off the line while El Ghazi wasted several fine openings after the break.

Villa captain Grealish was banned from driving for nine months and fined £82,499 on Tuesday for two separate driving offences but boss Smith believes he has managed to keep his mind clear.

He said: “It was a performance I expected from him. A lot was made out of the week he has had but he was in court for two driving offences, nothing more nothing less and he handled it as I expected him to, with aplomb.

“Jack’s performances are what we are accustomed to. We had to make changes and with the way Burnley play we had to be good defensively.”

Smith not concerned

He continued: “I’m really pleased with the performance, there are loads of positives to take. We changed 40 per cent of the team and our squad was tested but came through with flying colours. It was a performance worthy of a win.

“I’m not concerned (by not scoring). My concern is when you’re not getting chances. We look like a team unlikely to concede goals as well, when you do that you’ll accumulate points.”

Villa remain 11th and sit four points behind the top five.