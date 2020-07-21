Dean Smith explains key change that has inspired Aston Villa turnaround

Dean Smith hailed Aston Villa’s defensive improvements as they beat Arsenal to boost their survival hopes.

Villa climbed out of the relegation zone by beating Arsenal by a single goal. It means they are out of the bottom three for the first time since February – and they will be hoping to stay there with one game left.

Smith is now upbeat that they are in control of their own destiny, but vowed they had to replicate the performance in their final game against West Ham.

Smith told Sky Sports: “It was a great performance but an even better result. We knew we had to show a lot of courage, heart and work-rate and we did that. I can’t remember our keeper making saves.

“We’d love to have had our fans getting us over the line but you could hear enough from the non-playing staff to do that.

“We’ve been much better defensively over these eight games. We wanted to be better and the players were engaged with the video sessions we did [during lockdown].

“We needed this. We’ve got to go and do the same against West Ham on Sunday.

“It’s a big boost [to be out of the relegation zone again], that’s for sure. We knew we had to win to catch Watford up. Now we’ve got the season in our own hands and that’s all you can ask for.

“Watford can go and win at Arsenal so we have to make sure we win at West Ham.”