Smith explains why Barkley impact at Aston Villa does not surprise him

Dean Smith says Aston Villa must “savour” the moment after they extended their record as the only team with a 100 per cent record in the Premier League this season.

After beating champions Liverpool 7-2 in their extraordinary last game before the international break, Villa left it late to claim a 1-0 win over Leicester.

Ross Barkley scored for the second successive game at the start of his Villa career to ensure his loan club move second in the table, behind an Everton side who have played one game more.

And Smith is not suprised by the impact the on-loan Chelsea midfielder is having so far.

“We have seen Ross Barkley do that enough times for Everton and Chelsea so we are pleased he did it for us today,” he said.

“It was touch and go whether he started today. He had a knock to the knee but a great goal and a real battling performance by the whole team.

“I thought they started better than us to be honest. I thought they were playing through us a little too easily but saying that I thought we defended well in our box and that’s another clean sheet. It was two good teams.”

Smith reacts to ‘really good start’

Villa narrowly avoided relegation last season, but have been on fire in the formative weeks of the new campaign.

And Smith is revelling in the moment, but his focus will soon turn to their next game, against Leeds United.

“It is a really good start,” he enthused. “To come here and get the win, this is a really good team.

“Everyone has had a short pre-season. There are a lot of tired legs but they are getting into the season slowly but surely.

“We are just looking at the next game. We will savour what we are doing at the moment and look forward to the Leeds game.”