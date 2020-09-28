Dean Smith talks up one aspect of Aston Villa play after Fulham rout

Aston Villa boss praised his side’s defensive qualities after they cruised to a 3-0 win at Fulham on Monday night.

Villa are now unbeaten in eight games, including six wins, stretching back to last season.

The outstanding Jack Grealish put them ahead with a shot on the bounce after John McGinn’s ball over the top.

Conor Hourihane doubled their lead with his weaker right foot when McGinn laid the ball into his path.

And Tyrone Mings wrapped the game up early in the second half when he snuck in behind a high Cottagers line to stab home Hourihane’s free-kick.

Speaking after the game, Smith praised the defensive solidity of his team. He also believes his players are full of confidence following their fine run of form.

“You’ve got to find a balance in football and sometimes the balance is a desire to keep the ball out of the back of the net, and the players have certainly found that at the moment,” Smith told Sky Sports.

“We had to work extremely hard to retain our Premier League status. We had a great run, conceded very few goals over the last few games.

“But this was always going to be a tough game for us – our first away game this season and Fulham fighting for their first points.

“We knew they would have the lion’s share of possession but we felt with our quality and defensive ability at the moment we could get the win here.”