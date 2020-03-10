Dean Smith accepts Aston Villa are running out of games to save themselves from relegation – but has warned his side that Monday’s thrashing at Leicester must not dent their confidence.

Smith was left counting the cost of individual errors once more on Monday night as his side were hammered 4-0 at the King Power Stadium – none more so than when goalkeeper Pepe Reina charged 15 yards out of his penalty area to gift the hosts the opening goal.

Villa players have made 10 errors leading to goals in the Premier League this season – more than any other team in the competition.

The Villa boss also had a few choice words to say about the awarding of the penalty that allowed the Foxes to double their lead with the scoreline at 1-0.

Smith’s men remain in the drop zone and two points from safety with 10 matches remaining, which is one more than rivals Bournemouth, Watford, West Ham and Brighton immediately above them in the table.

“Confidence can be harmed by a result like this, of course it can. It’s my job now to make sure it isn’t,” Smith said.

“Our performance against Manchester City (in the Carabao Cup final defeat on March 1) was good. This was a different day and a different team. We put in a shift again, but games are running out.

“We seem to be making a lot of individual errors, and we are being punished for them.

“The players are getting opportunities to show their worth and keep their place in the team. They all know the damage that would happen, to not just the football club, but themselves, if we got relegated. There’s none of them not trying to win games, but we are running out.”

The result means Villa have now lost four consecutive Premier League games and also leaves them two points from safety, although they do have a game in hand due to their participation in the League Cup final, which they lost to Manchester City.

They face a tough run over the next month, with matches against Chelsea, Wolves, Liverpool and Manchester United all coming up, a period of the season which could decide their fate.

A date for their rearranged fixture against high-flying Sheffield United, is yet to be confirmed.