Smith names only team who have deserved to beat Aston Villa this season

Dean Smith claimed Aston Villa have only deserved to lose once this season after bouncing back to winning ways against Wolves.

Anwar El Ghazi scored the winning goal from a penalty in stoppage time to give Villa their first win since November 8th.

It was a game in which refereeing decisions took centre stage, with both teams having players sent off. In addition, the penalty was not the only one Villa felt they should have had.

In the first half, a VAR review denied them a penalty despite claims for a handball.

Ultimately, one penalty was enough – and El Ghazi made no mistake. It left Smith happy with the result – but he still maintained that another decision should have gone their way.

“Anwar’s got very good technique, we don’t get too many penalties unfortunately,” Smith told BT Sport.

“If he was on the pitch he was going to take it, if not Jack [Grealish] would have taken it.

“The one in the first half, it should have been a penalty, but for whatever reason.

“I wouldn’t mind a job at Stockley Park, having my slippers on like they seem to have there, but unfortunately we didn’t get it.”

Smith points to ‘excellent’ form

Overall, though Smith could be happy with the outcome of the match, as Villa bounced back from consecutive defeats.

Smith does not think those recent blips – which account for half of their losses this season – have been fully deserved. Therefore, he was pleased to get back on track.

“I am pleased with the start we have had, this was a tough game and we deserved a point but kept competing and got the win.

“There was only the Leeds game that we deserved to get beaten this season. Ten games in this season and if you deserve to get something out of nine, you are doing well.

“That’s four clean sheets out of five as well, so it’s been excellent form for us.

“We know we can go anywhere and compete. Obviously we need to turn our home form but it feels like there aren’t any home games at the moment because of the obvious situation.”

