Smith provides update on Aston Villa exit; hails ‘talented’ youngsters

Dean Smith says one Aston Villa forward is on the verge of leaving prior to Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

The West Midlands side have had a successful summer window as they prioritised a replacement for Jack Grealish, who joined Manchester City. Emi Buendia arrived from Norwich for a club-record fee, while England striker Danny Ings signed for £30million.

Leon Bailey, Ashley Young and Axel Tuanzebe make up the rest of their summer transfers.

Smith now has an incredibly exciting attack which showed its potential in the 2-0 victory over Newcastle United. Ings bagged a goal of the season contender before a penalty was dispatched by Anwar El Ghazi.

The manager can also utilise Ollie Watkins, Bernard Traore and Keinan Davies in forward positions.

One player who looks set to move on is 24-year-old Brazilian Wesley. The striker has failed to make an impact since joining the club two years ago. He’s managed just six goals at Villa Park, despite costing upwards of £22m.

When asked about Wesley, Smith told a press conference: “He is having a medical with someone to go on loan.

“We think a lot of him and he needs to get game time. It’s in his best interest to get match minutes. He definitely has a future.”

It’s hoped that the player can rediscover his form and confidence while on a temporary spell away from Villa.

Speaking about potential arrivals, the manager continued: “We’ve brought some quality players in and I believe we’ve got some of the most talented youngsters in the Premier League within our squad.

“I don’t feel that we need to stretch out anywhere else.

“I felt we were pretty much done in the transfer market. I think we have some of the most talented youngsters in the Premier League.”

Smith will come up against former side Brentford in Villa’s next Premier League clash, due to take place on Saturday at 15:00.

“I was certainly cheering them on to get into the Premier League,” said Smith.

“I’m looking forward to pitting my wits against my old assistant, Thomas Frank. He’s a football man and got a really good way about him. He understands the game.

“Their progress has been there for all to see over the last seven or eight years. I really enjoyed my three years there, it will be emotional.”

In terms of injuries, Villa look set to be without Bailey, Traore, Morgan Sanson and Davis. There is more positive news about Watkins, however.

“He will train with us today and if he gets through training, he’ll be available for selection,” Smith added.

Aston Villa look to Belgium international

Villa are reportedly planning one more transfer while they still have time, even though Smith believes his squad is strong.

Italian outlet Tuttosport write that the club are ‘active’ in their pursuit of Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel.

The player has just one year left on his contract with Dortmund, which means he could be sold this week.

Villa are not the only side to be monitoring his situation. Juventus, long admirers of his talent, are also plotting a bid.

