Smith responds to talk of permanent Villa deal for Chelsea loanee Barkley

Dean Smith says Aston Villa are yet to discuss a permanent deal for Ross Barkley with Chelsea.

Barkley joined Villa on loan from Chelsea during the summer transfer window. He has started his time at Villa Park in fine form, scoring in his first two appearances.

The former Everton midfielder has been just one element of Villa’s successful start to the season, which has seen them claim maximum points from their first four Premier League games.

And Villa boss Smith – who has already explained why he is not surprised by Barkley’s form – has now revealed how much of an impact the midfielder is making on and off the pitch.

“He has made a big impact, even just in the dressing room,” he told Sky Sports. “That fact that we have been able to entice that calibre of player into the club has gone down well in the dressing room, with our staff and fans as well.

“He is a top player who has been in and amongst the Champions League in the last three or four years and has been a regular starter for England. His job now is to do well with Villa.”

However, Smith says negotiations over a permanent deal have not taken place yet.

“It’s nothing that has been talked about, our discussions were only for the end of the season.”

Smith sure Southgate watching Barkley

In the meantime, Barkley will be focusing on regaining his place in the England national team. He has not played for his country since October 2019.

However, Smith recently revealed that he had promised Barkley to help him get back into contention for next summer’s Euros.

And now, the Villa boss has added that he hopes they will continue to give Barkley the platform he needs to do that.

“I’m sure Gareth Southgate will be watching and will be quite pleased he is playing regularly in the Premier League,” Smith continued.

“That is what he felt he needed to do to get re-noticed. We are giving him the platform to do that.”

