Dean Smith slaughters sloppy Villa display: ‘Not even bang average’

Aston Villa manager gave a wholly dim view of his side’s tepid performance against Brighton, labelling it as “not even bang average”.

Villa survived their most sluggish performance of the season to escape with a draw at the AMEX.

Club talisman Jack Grealish was uncharacteristically quiet in a Villa performance that offered very little going forward.

Instead, it was left to summer recruit Emiliano Martinez to provide the heroics on the day.

The Argentine stopper made nine saves to frustrate Brighton from start to finish in a truly memorable display.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Smith said: “Not even bang average, I have never seen us make so many unforced errors in a game, it was sloppy from start to finish but had the resilience to keep the ball out of the net. Brighton were the better team.

“It was disappointing all round and the only thing that comes from it is a clean sheet and the resilience.

“Emiliano Martinez made some good saves when needed and was our best player on the pitch tonight. It shows you need a player like that at times, we have not had many performances like this where we have been second best.

“We were equally as bad here last season and losing 1-0 at half-time. Another point to the tally but we are disappointed with our performance.

“Graham Potter has coached them very well and if you keep giving a team like that the ball they will hurt you.

“It looks like a hamstring injury (for Matty Cash) as he was turning and this cold weather that can happen.”

Martinez reveals Villa’s season aims

Man of the match Martinez also spoke to the press, telling Sky Sports: “Not really (pleased with a point), we came here to win and be in the top seven with two games in hand. We were sloppy in the first half and could not create the chances in the second.

“That is my job and the back four, to keep a clean sheet. It is one of those games where we had to put our bodies on the line but we were really off today.

“It was so cold, I thought I had a good game because I made a save early on and I am delighted to keep everyone out today.

“I just want to repay the trust of the manager, goalkeeper coach and club. I am glad I settled in really quickly but credit to my team-mates who are doing a really good job.

“We are looking to Europe, that is why I am frustrated today. We were not in the game since the first minute and Brighton deserved to win.”