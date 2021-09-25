Smith says Solskjaer flattered by 1-0 as Villa boss laps up Man Utd defeat

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith insisted that his side could have scored more following a tough 1-0 win over Manchester United.

The Villains notched their first win at Old Trafford since 2009 on Saturday in dramatic fashion. The game looked like it may have ended 0-0, but Kortney Hause scored an 88th-minute winner.

Still, that may not have got Villa a famous three points had Bruno Fernandes equalised in stoppage time.

However, the Portugal international missed his penalty.

“I thought we deserved the win, I thought we were brave,” Smith told Villa’s official media channels.

“At times it was four for four at the back. You look at their players, [Paul] Pogba, [Cristiano] Ronaldo, Bruno and Greenwood, and I thought they had smaller chances than we did.

“I thought we blocked really well. When called up on, Emi [Emiliano Martinez] has made good saves, but we’ve had some good chances today.

“Matt Targett’s missed one from a cross from Matt Cash and I think that chance just epitomised our bravery coming here and trying to get the win.”

Villa, as illustrated by their first win at Old Trafford in 12 years, do not have the greatest record there.

They have come close, drawing 2-2 in 2019 before losing 2-1 on New Years’ Day this year.

As such, Smith hailed his side’s win for the club’s supporters, who have “suffered for a long time” in the away stands at the Red Devils’ stadium.

Smith, though, reiterated his earlier point that his players came looking for three points from a tough away trip.

Villa wanted points off Man Utd

“Our mindset was good today. First half I felt at times we were a little bit passive and we allowed the switch of play, Luke Shaw got out too many times for my liking,” Smith added.

“We tweaked it at half time and stopped the switch into the left-back and it paid dividends.

“I thought we started the second half really well, on the front foot, and we were the main aggressors. You look at the subs, we’re putting Emi Buendia and Cameron Archer on to go and win the game in the last 10, 15 minutes.

“It showed how much we felt we could go and win this.”

Villa return to action next Sunday, when they face Tottenham in north London.

