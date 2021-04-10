Dean Smith declares what Villa ‘deserved’ at Liverpool; clarifies Luiz issue

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith insisted his side were unlucky to come away in defeat at Liverpool, and cleared up the issue affecting Douglas Luiz during the contest.

Aston Villa suffered a blow to their hopes of securing European qualification at the hands of Liverpool. Ollie Watkins put the visitors in front after Alisson Becker failed to keep out his central strike.

Trezeguet hit the post late on, but for much of the contest it was one-way traffic in Liverpool’s favour.

Mohamed Salah equalised in the second half before Trent Alexander-Arnold completed the comeback in emphatic style.

FULL MATCH REPORT: Alexander-Arnold emphatically answers critics as Liverpool end Anfield woes

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match Smith said: “We deserved a point, we were better in the second half after not being great. But we lost the second half 2-0, football does that to you sometimes.

“We had a lapse in concentration, we had some good opportunities and didn’t have that final pass in the final third.

“We’ve come to Liverpool, knew how they would play and how determined they were to put things right at Anfield but it’s disappointing to concede so late.

“Ollie Watkins played well again, he’s got four goals against the champions but we leave with nothing.”

Regarding Douglas Luiz who appeared worse for wear while receiving treatment during the first half, Smith explained: “Douglas Luiz’s English isn’t the best.

“The doctor thought he said he had double vision but when he came off the translator came down and cleared it up and he was ok to carry on.”

Watkins insists Villa will learn from defeat

Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins also spoke to the press, telling Sky Sports: “It’s tough, we didn’t deserve to be up at half-time but in the second half we were resilient and if we had taken our chances it could have been 2-0.

“A point would have been fair but it’s swings and roundabouts. We were unlucky but we’ll learn from this.

“I felt that with their high line I would get chances and I got one today – but we could have exposed them more with balls down the side. The celebration was because we’ve got a baby on the way!

“I’m here to score goals and I want to contribute.”