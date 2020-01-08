Dean Smith whips up Villa crowd for second leg after defensive stand

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith revealed he was “content” with his side’s result, albeit not the performance, and called upon the Villa fans to create a rowdy atmosphere when the sides do battle again in the second leg.

The Foxes and the Villains played out a 1-1 stalemate at the King Power in a game characterised by Leicester’s inability to turn chances into goals and Villa’s defensive resiliency.

Villa took a first-half lead through the unlikely source of Frederic Guilbert, but the hosts equalised midway through the second half through Kelechi Iheanacho after sloppy work from Villa’s own set piece.

Speaking to Sky Sports immediately after the game, Villa supremo Smith was quick to ramp up the excitement for the second leg: “It should be a good second leg, all square and a boisterous crowd, a full house.”

Regarding his side’s performance on the night, Smith said: “It wasn’t the performance I wanted, Leicester were the better team but we defended well at times. We have to be honest, they created chances as well. We were loose on the ball tonight, we’ve got to do better.

“I’m certainly content with a draw, just not the performance. We gave away a farcical goal. Ezri Konsa has got brain dazzled. A disappointing goal but it sums up some of our performance on the night. We did get in a lot of tackles and blocks.”

Villa centre-back Tyrone Mings performed heroically at the back and he, along with third-choice goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland were the main reasons why the scores remained all square.

Mings was pleased with the end result of the first leg, but expressed disappointment at their failure to keep a clean sheet.

He told Sky Sports: “We are disappointed not to walk away with a clean sheet in the end but they are a very good team. It was a good team performance, we’ll take it.

“Most goals are preventable. They scored four against us at Villa Park so this was important for our confidence. We laid good foundations and were good defensively.

“It was a good day at the office. We had no striker which was tough but we did a good job.”