Ryan Fraser scored a debut goal for Newcastle as Steve Bruce’s men edged out Blackburn 1-0 in the Carabao Cup second round.

The former Bournemouth winger produced a clinical finish before half-time to book the Magpies a place in round three.

Blackburn started the game well, seeing plenty of the ball, but failed to turn any of their pressure into goals.

And it was Newcastle who broke the deadlock 10 minutes before the break when Fraser ran on to Miguel Almiron’s fine reverse pass and fired through keeper Thomas Kaminski.

Almiron almost doubled their lead in stoppage time at the end of the half when he fired over after a quick break.

Rovers continued to push after the restart, with Adam Armstrong twice going close and Ben Brereton also seeing an effort go just wide.

Ryan Nyambe also blazed over with 12 minutes to go as Newcastle held on to their slender lead.

The visitors came close to a deserved leveller when Newcastle keeper Mark Gillespie denied Harry Chapman, while Armstrong was then crowded out as he tried to find the open goal.

And there was more late drama when Rovers defender Derrick Williams had a header cleared off the line in stoppage-time.

Bruce’s men will head to the winner of the tie between Morecambe and Oldham in round three.