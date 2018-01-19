Debuts on hold as Alexis Sanchez, Mkhitaryan miss transfer deadlines

Manchester United will not be able to call upon Alexis Sanchez for their trip to Burnley this weekend after the club failed to complete his signing before the midday deadline.

If United has wanted to play the Chilean, his protracted signing from Arsenal would have to have been completed by the Premier League’s midday deadline – meaning, even if the deal goes through, the player will be ineligible.

Likewise, Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be unavailable for Arsenal against Crystal Palace even if his move to the Emirates Stadium is confirmed later on Friday.

The news will come as a blow for both clubs, who were both hoping to have finalised the swoops in time so the players could be cleared to make their debuts for their new club.

“The deadline for receipt by the Board of all duly completed documents required by these Rules to effect the registeration of a Player shall be 12 noon on the last Working Day before the date of the first League match in which the club making the application intends him to play,” the rules state.

“Save that the international transfer certificate and evidence of eligibility to take up employment in the United Kingdom (in both cases if applicable) may be provided thereafter (but must be provided before the Player is registered by the League).”

United are close to wrapping up a deal for Sanchez which will see the Chilean paid a Premier League high £500,000 a week (£270,000 after tax), while Mkhitaryan is expected to become Arsenal’s record earner by penning a deal worth an estimated £230,000 a week – a £40,000 a week rise on his Old Trafford package.

Both players are expected to sign to 2022, and even if ratified later on Friday, debuts for both players will have to wait.