Decision explained as agent confirms Liverpool snub of €40m Spaniard

Liverpool rejected the chance to sign Marcos Llorente from Real Madrid before he made the move to their city rivals Atletico, his agent has revealed.

The 24-year-old midfielder made just seven appearances in LaLiga last season, having been behind Casemiro in the pecking order under both Santiago Solari and Zinedine Zidane.

Zidane subsequently told Llorente that finding a new club would be his best option this summer, as he could not offer increased playing time next season.

Now, the player’s uncle and agent – Julio Llorente – has lifted the lid on negotiations this summer and how his client ended up at Atleti, even mentioning interest from Liverpool.

“All this started when Zidane told Marcos that he was going to have few minutes, that the best thing was to go, and at that moment I started to work, to communicate with the clubs that I think have the profile that Marcos can do well,” he told Cadena SER.

“One was Atlético. Obviously it ‘s hard because no player likes it when his boss tells him he does not want him, and for Marcos it has been hard. But he is a mature boy and he has accepted it with optimism.

“I contacted several clubs to let them know what had happened, the conversation that Zidane and Marcos had had, one of which was Liverpool, but Marcos was not a priority.

“Atlético is the one who took the strongest step and convinced us. I think we have done the right thing, I hope it’s like that, I hope Marcos will do very well.”

