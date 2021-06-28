Decision immiment from Alioski as two new suitors join the hunt

Gjanni Alioski will soon announce a decision on his future amid claims two more sides have submitted offers to sign the soon-to-be out-of-contract Leeds United star.

The 29-year-old remains one Whites player whose future remains unclear. Currently, Alioski will be a Leeds player until Wednesday only. After that, he’ll become a free agent and able to sign for a club of his wish.

While Leeds announced departures for Gaetano Berardi and Pablo Hernandez, news has not emerged about Alioski. His chances of staying may look slim, but recent reports suggest there is hope.

Indeed, Leeds have left their deal on the table for the player and there remains a chance he could yet extend his four-year association at Elland Road.

Alioski was initially linked with a move to Galatasaray – a prospective move which did not go down well with the Leeds faithful.

Earlier this month, another serious option on the table for the North Macedonian star in the form of CSKA Moscow.

However, with just days left on his deal, Alioski has been the subject of two more late approaches. As per Fanatik, the left-sided star has also now been approached by both Trabzonspor and Fenebahce.

Of the two, the Turkish outlet believes it is Trabzonspor who look most likely to strike. As per the article, they have already set up a meeting with the player’s entourage and are ‘in a hurry’ to push through the deal.

They are likely to offer Alioski a similar package to that he’s received at Leeds, so it may well come down to the player’s personal choice.

The offer from Leeds might not be quite as much as he was originally hoping for. However, he will realise he’s a player much appreciated by supporters and coach Marcelo Bielsa.

The player, however, may see his role reduced should he extend his association at Leeds. That’s after the club reportedly inched closer to their first signing of the summer in the form of a £13m Barcelona man.

Bielsa open to Alioski stay

Leeds Bielsa has made it clear he would be happy were Alioski to extend his stay in West Yorkshire.

“I don’t have it clear what decision Alioski is going to take,” Bielsa said. “When a player resolves his contractual station with the club they operate with offers in demand, which is natural.

“In this case they are private negotiations between the club and the player. And in no way should I have an opinion. In no way should my opinion impact what’s going to happen with Alioski.

“But if Alioski continues with us I would be satisfied. But the conditions that will allow Alioski to continue with us or not, that will be decided by Alioski and the club, Leeds.”

The player made 38 appearances for Leeds in 2020/21, scoring three goals while weighing in with three assists.

