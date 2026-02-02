Manchester United attempted to hijack Liverpool’s £60m move for Jeremy Jacquet, though the audacious play has not succeeded, according to reports.

Jacquet was pursued by Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Liverpool in the winter window, with the race ultimately narrowing to a head-to-head between the Blues and Reds.

Liverpool made an aggressive push over the past 72 hours which resulted in getting the French centre-back’s green light.

Personal terms over a five-year deal with an option for a sixth season were agreed. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano subsequently shed light on the real reasons Jacquet chose Anfield over Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool are paying Rennes £55m plus £5m in add-ons, which is a club record fee for the French outfit.

Jacquet travelled to England on deadline day to undergo a medical and finalise the move, but once sealed, he’ll return to France to see out the season with Rennes. It is in the summer when Jacquet will officially arrive and link up with his new teammates in Liverpool.

Yet according to a shock report from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool faced another challenge to their move in the form of Man Utd.

Taking to X, Plettenberg declared the Red Devils launched a late and brazen hijack attempt, though did not succeed, with Jacquet’s mind already made up.

“Manchester United tried to hijack Jeremy Jacquet’s summer transfer to Liverpool in the last hours, but were unsuccessful,” wrote the reporter.

“Jacquet already had an agreement in place with Liverpool.”

