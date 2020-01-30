Decision made on £100m Man Utd, Chelsea target’s future after approach

Kalidou Koulibaly will not leave Napoli in the January transfer window despite interest from Manchester United and Chelsea.

Premier League duo United and Chelsea have been tracking the 28-year-old central defender for a while and are interested in securing his services, according to The Sun.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with the defender, who has been at Napoli since the summer of 2014 when he joined from Genk.

However, according to the tabloid, the £100million-rated Senegal international will not leave Naples this month and will stay at the Serie A club until the end of the season.

United reportedly made an approach for the central defender and so did Premier League rivals Chelsea, but Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis turned down both of them.

Koulibaly is one of the best central defenders in Europe, and there is no surprise that United, Chelsea and Tottenham all have been linked with him.

The defender, however, has been quick to play down talk he could be lured away when questioned earlier in the season.However, when questioned about the latest speculation from Senegal’s training camp, Koulibaly was having none of it and insisted his priorities remain with Napoli.

“I’m used to it. So many come out each day, which say I’m leaving. Right now, my only objective is to win with Napoli. I don’t care about the rest,” Koulibaly said.

Napoli are already six points behind eight-time defending champions Juventus and the player admits closing down the gap at the summit remains his only target.

“Our objective remains to beat the best teams in Italy and win the Scudetto,” Koulibaly continued.