‘Decisive’ Man United beat arch-rivals to sign me – Vidic

Nemanja Vidic: Wants to turn his attention to management

Former Manchester United great Nemanja Vidic has revealed he was close to joining bitter rivals Liverpool before moving to Old Trafford.

The Serbian was Anfield-bound in 2006 until Sir Alex Ferguson stepped in to swing the deal in the Red Devils’ favour.

Yes [I nearly joined Liverpool]. Rafa Benitez called me and I nearly went there,” Vidic told FourFourTwo.

“I was interested in going but my English wasn’t good and I was struggling to communicate.

“Then Manchester United came. Fergie called me at my apartment and said: ‘I watched you play for Serbia against France – I want you here.’ United were decisive. Everything was done very quickly, within two days.”

Vidic also revealed ambitions of being a manager, but wants to learn his trade before taking his first full step.

“I would like to be a manager, but only if I had the opportunity first to be a coach and learn from someone for maybe one or two years,” he added.

“I would take the experiences I had of the managers I’ve worked under.

“Nemanja the manager won’t be the same Nemanja that you saw on the pitch. They are two completely different roles.”