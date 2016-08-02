‘Decisive’ Man United beat arch-rivals to sign me – Vidic
Former Manchester United great Nemanja Vidic has revealed he was close to joining bitter rivals Liverpool before moving to Old Trafford.
The Serbian was Anfield-bound in 2006 until Sir Alex Ferguson stepped in to swing the deal in the Red Devils’ favour.
Yes [I nearly joined Liverpool]. Rafa Benitez called me and I nearly went there,” Vidic told FourFourTwo.
“I was interested in going but my English wasn’t good and I was struggling to communicate.
“Then Manchester United came. Fergie called me at my apartment and said: ‘I watched you play for Serbia against France – I want you here.’ United were decisive. Everything was done very quickly, within two days.”
Vidic also revealed ambitions of being a manager, but wants to learn his trade before taking his first full step.
“I would like to be a manager, but only if I had the opportunity first to be a coach and learn from someone for maybe one or two years,” he added.
“I would take the experiences I had of the managers I’ve worked under.
“Nemanja the manager won’t be the same Nemanja that you saw on the pitch. They are two completely different roles.”