Declan Rice says he ‘hates’ watching ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool, Man City; big Arsenal title race call made

Arsenal star Declan Rice has admitted he ‘hates’ watching ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool and Manchester City but still thinks the Gunners can lift the title this season.

The North London outfit currently sit in third place in the table, just five points behind leaders Liverpool and trail second-placed Man City by four.

Arsenal can close that gap when they face Sheffield United on Monday evening – a match that Mikel Arteta will undoubtedly expect his team to win.

They will also face Man City at the Etihad at the end of the month, in a game that will have huge ramifications for the title race.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Rice heaped praise on Liverpool, Man City, Tottenham and Aston Villa – who have all been excellent this season.

“I hate watching it now [the games],” Rice said. “We can’t control what others are doing. I see the results, but I just try to focus on what we’re doing.

“The league is so strong: City are unbelievable, Liverpool are unbelievable, Spurs have been unreal under Ange, Villa under Emery have been so good as well. Every game is tough.”

“Arsenal were the best team in the league last year”

Despite the challenge ahead of Arsenal, Rice is relishing the title race and believes that his team have what it takes to lift the trophy.

“You cannot overlook anyone and anything can happen. I’m relishing going out every week and having to play really well. 12 to go, one game at a time. Everyone has tough fixtures. Let’s see what can happen,” Rice said.

Arsenal came extremely close to winning the league last season, only to fall away at the final hurdle. Rice thinks that experience could actually help the Gunners this time around.

“Last year, I think Arsenal were the best team in the league,” the England international added.

“Obviously, they slipped up in the end and [Man] City always come on strong. This year, I feel like everyone, including the manager, the staff, everyone has learned from their mistakes.

“We’re stronger, we have more belief. Even if we go a goal down, we instil that confidence and that mental strength in us that we can win games.

“The league is so strong this year. To play in it, it’s been special. I know me and all the lads are really enjoying it.”

Arsenal will hope to pick up a big three points against Sheffield United on Monday evening.

