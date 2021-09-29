West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice says that he is showing no signs whatsoever of a lack of commitment to his club.

The 22-year-old has established himself as one of his country’s brightest talents for the future. He has already made 152 top-flight appearances and has become a crucial Three Lions star.

As a result, speculation has surrounded Rice’s future for some time. Still, those rumours have grown louder in recent months.

He has reportedly rejected offers of a new deal at West Ham and has asked his employers to keep him informed of bids from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea, who are watching his situation.

Speaking in a press conference on Thursday, though, Rice shut the talk over his future down. He has enjoyed fantastic form of late, including a breakaway goal in the Europa League win over Dinamo Zagreb.

He also set up the winner over Leeds on Saturday and insisted that such moments continue to drive him on in east London.

“We’ve spoken about it lots in the past,” Rice told reporters (via Football London). “Everyone knows how I feel about West Ham and how I feel about playing under the manager and what it’s like playing with the group of players I’m playing with.

“I feel you can see in my performances nothing’s up, nothing’s concerning me. I’m playing with a smile on my face, I’m going out there, I’m leading the team.”

Man Utd to target Kalvin Phillips over Declan Rice? Kalvin Phillips, not Declan Rice, is now seen as Man Utd’s primary midfield target.

Rice will be involved again on Thursday as West Ham face Rapid Vienna at the London Stadium.

They are looking for a second win in a row in the Europa League group stages. However, they are also progressing in the Carabao Cup and have knocked out Manchester United.

Their impressive start to the season follows a sixth-placed Premier League finish – two points off the Champions League places.

Declan Rice committed to West Ham

“The mentality around the place is that every competition we’re entering is one we can go on and win for sure,” Rice added.

“We want to win it, you can see how happy I am on the pitch, I love playing for this team and this manager.

“Honestly, it’s such a great place to be around at the moment. With the results and how well we’re doing, it makes it that bit more special.”

Hammers boss David Moyes labelled Rice “one of the best young midfield players in Europe, if not the best”.

He added: “There’s pressure on him enough. He gets told off enough by me as well, so he has to live with that as well.

“But overall we’re really happy with Declan and what he does. His performances have been excellent and I hope it continues.”

Gary Neville has called for Man Utd to sign Rice over the Englishman’s international colleague, Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham.