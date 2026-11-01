Rice, Carragher give Premier League title thoughts after Arsenal beat Liverpool

Declan Rice doesn’t feel Arsenal beating Liverpool is a crucial result in the Premier League title race after going three points clear at the top of the table.

The Gunners opened up a gap on City after beating fifth-placed Liverpool. At the start of the day, the top two were level on points, with City having lost to Brighton on Saturday.

Arsenal took their chance with a 1-0 victory over Liverpool – who Jamie Carragher suggested could be title challengers if they won.

Though the Gunners – the reigning Premier League champions – are three points clear at the top and have seen off one of their main challengers, midfielder Rice does not feel the result is crucial at this point.

Asked if the victory felt a big moment in terms of the table already, he said: “No. I’ve learned that the table, you can only take it seriously in February, March. If you’re there and thereabouts you’re in with a shout.

“Anything between now and then, you’ve just got to win as many as you can.”

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Jamie Carragher changes tune on title

In a tongue-in-cheek comment after Arsenal beat Liverpool, Carragher said when being asked what the result meant: “It means Liverpool aren’t going to be Premier League champions.”

It follows his suggestion before the game that a victory meant the Reds would have been on the charge for silverware.

The Liverpool legend said: “Liverpool, as Daniel [Sturridge] has just mentioned, are bubbling along nicely. We go back to the game here about three weeks ago against Manchester City, lost the game, but it was an encouraging performance when it was 11 v 11.

“And they’ve gone on from there and picked up a lot of results.

“Now, this will be the acid test. If Liverpool were to win today, you can’t say about a team with the name of Liverpool and who have won a title just over a year ago that you’re not in the title race or you’re not going to try and push Arsenal as much as you possibly can.

“If they were to lose today, I couldn’t see that, I know it’s still early days.

“But if Liverpool win today, they won’t say it themselves but I will, and they should, you’re going for the league.”