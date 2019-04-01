Declan Rice provides sketchy update regarding Man City, Man United links

Declan Rice has insisted that he is “happy” at West Ham and is not focusing on transfer rumours linking him to Manchester City and Manchester United.

The 20-year-old, who earned his first two caps with the senior England squad during the recent international break, has impressed in his breakout season both domestically and on the international stage.

Rice’s performances have reportedly led to both Manchester clubs keeping tabs on the midfielder, with Ander Herrera reportedly on the way out of Old Trafford and Pep Guardiola needing a long-term replacement for Fernandinho.

Speaking to BT Sport, however, Rice said that he is only interested in putting in more solid performances until the end of the season.

“I’m happy,” the youngster said. “I’m playing week in, week out. I have a special connection with the fans. It’s unbelievable [the London Stadium].

“I love every minute of being at West Ham. Being compared to players, being linked to other teams, I don’t really take any of it in, to be honest.

“If you think about it too much you get caught up in it. I’m only 20, you’ve got your whole career ahead of you. I’m just focused on playing for West Ham and playing with a smile on my face and enjoying it.”

West Ham’s next fixture is next Monday, when the Hammers travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.