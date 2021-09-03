Major sticking point emerges in West Ham’s plan for Declan Rice

Declan Rice looks set to leave West Ham next summer with talks over a new contract likely to hit an impasse for the England man.

Rice was at his dominant best for the Three Lions on Thursday night as he helped drive England to a 4-0 win over Hungary in Budapest. His tough tackling and powerful running were a feature of a game which the Three Lions dominated. And he showed exactly why all the big guns in the Premier League are tracking his progress.

The Telegraph have claimed that both Manchester United and Chelsea have targeted Rice. Last month the paper reported Rice was becoming frustrated by the situation. They suggested he will reject a pay rise and contract extension in order to force a way out.

That pay rise has yet to arrive, but it is understood to be in the pipeline.

However, according to 90min Rice fully expects the campaign to be his last at the London Stadium.

The Hammers are pondering offering the player a new improved contract. He is thought to be on around £60,000 a week on a deal until the summer of 2024, with the option of another year.

West Ham do not need to alter his terms. But it’s thought they recognise his standing in the game means he is worth more than his current deal.

The report claims “Rice would be open to signing a new deal on the proviso that it included a release clause”. That would allow him to leave when his fixed buyout sum was met by another club.

But 90min report that West Ham have a rule of not including release clauses in contracts and so a new deal is unlikely.

Big four ‘all interested’

The outlet have also thrown Liverpool and Man City into the mix for Rice and claim the big four are all “interested” in the 22-year-old.

The Kingston-Upon-Thames-born midfielder will fully concentrate on this season with West Ham, with a new challenge of Europa League football to deal with.

Rice, per the report, also sees himself as a holding midfielder after excelling for club and country over the last 18 months. There were suggestions that Chelsea would try and sign Rice and convert him to a central defender, but Rice is set on a midfield role.

Next summer will likely see a scramble for his signature. West Ham will most likely be looking for a figure in excess of the £80m they wanted for the player this summer.

