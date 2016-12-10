Defeated Koeman understands ‘difficulty’ of Everton job

Struggling Everton boss Ronald Koeman has said he is fully aware of the difficulties managing the Toffees after their latest defeat.

Everton have won just one of their last 11 matches in all competitions, but Koeman has said he ultimately needs more time before they begin to see the fruits of his labour.

“I did not expect an easy job when we came to Everton,” Koeman told Sky Sports.

“I know the expectations, I know the criticisms of the past few seasons. When I signed this contact I did not expect an easy job. I know the history of the club.

“But you need time for this. You cannot change everything we need to change in six months.

“Of course I’m worried as the manager at the moment because we have a really bad run of results but I see a lot of similar problems in the team that I tried to explain now.

“I know of course it’s maybe a lack of confidence but if you start the game well you need a better belief in the team and not going back and defending and nervous.”

As for the game itself the Dutchman was happy with Everton’s start, but it quickly unraveled soon after.

“The start was good,” added Koeman.

“We were the dominant team and went 1-0 up but then starts the problem.

“We had some bad mistakes in our positions and poor communication.

“The first goal is not good an in my opinion you need to defend that inside and outside and then it’s not really that easy a cross.

“Then of course in the second half, the set plays killed us today.