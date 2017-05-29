Defeated Stam pledges future to Reading cause

Jaap Stam has pledged his future to Reading despite watching them miss out on promotion to the Premier League in a penalty shootout to Huddersfield.

It was a heartbreaking end to an amazing season for Reading, who were just as unfancied as Huddersfield at the start but ended up finishing third in Jaap Stam’s first year as a manager.

Stam’s success has seen him linked with Premier League clubs, but he insisted he is going nowhere.

“I have a contract and I’m very happy here,” said the Dutchman.

“It’s always hard if you lose but what we achieved this season is great – how we made progress, got in the top six and to the play-off final.

“Of course if you reach the final you give it your best shot, it doesn’t matter how you play, the result is the most important thing.

“The boys have worked very hard. You can talk about taking risks and taking the initiative but this is not just a league game, in the players’ minds there are other things.

“It’s a totally different occasion and it’s difficult to put that aside. We worked our way through it, got to penalties, and then basically it’s a lottery.”