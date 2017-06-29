Defender Flanagan leaves Burton on unsavoury terms

Derby, ENGLAND- FEBRUARY 21: Tom Ince of Derby County and Tom Flanagan of Burton Albion in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Burton Albion at the iPro Stadium on February 21, 2017 in Derby, England (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images).

Northern Ireland international Tom Flanagan has left Burton in controversial circumstances.

The Brewers have claimed the defender performed a U-turn after verbally agreeing a new deal and telling the club he was not interested in other offers.

“We are disappointed with his decision but, more than that, by the way things have been conducted by the player and his agent over the last couple of months,” manager Nigel Clough told Burton’s official website.

“He had an offer shortly after the end of the season and it has dragged on since then.

“Although his agent has had some unfortunate problems to deal with, it wouldn’t have gone amiss to keep us informed.

“Eventually, we had everything agreed and Tom was due to sign today and we got a call when all the paperwork was done saying he wasn’t signing.

“That, coming the day before pre-season starts, leaves an unpleasant taste.

“I had a text from Tom last week saying he wasn’t interested in any other offers. What’s also disappointing is that we had agreed to all his terms.”

The 25-year-old joined Burton from MK Dons in the summer of 2015 and went on to make 52 appearances for the club.

Chairman Ben Robinson added: “I am disappointed that the player has gone back on his word.”