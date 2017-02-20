Defender ‘happy’ at Man City, but agent talks up Real Madrid move

The agent of Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi has touted his player for a potential move to La Liga giants Real Madrid.

The Argentine, who is “happy” at City, has been consistently linked with a move ti Real since it became apparent that Pepe was likely to leave, and his agent has done little to dampen that speculation whilst also throwing Barcelona’s name into the hat as a possible destination.

“Nico is happy at Manchester City,” agent Martin Sendoa told Radio Continental. “But who wouldn’t like to play at Real Madrid? It’s the biggest club in the world.”

“Pepe is leaving Real Madrid and Otamendi fits the profile they are looking for.

“Jorge Mendes [Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent] is managing Otamendi in Europe.

“Barcelona have also followed him since he was at Valencia.”

Otamendi has been an inconsistent performer for Man City in the Premier League since a £31.5million move from Valencia in 2015, buthis stock has remained high among La Liga clubs.