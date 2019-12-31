Marcos Rojo has been back in Argentina preparing for a January transfer away from Manchester United, it has been revealed.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the defender has been granted time away from the club and will be allowed to move on if a suitable offer comes in after slipping down the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Rojo is effectively sixth-choice central defender for the United manager, with Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe and the soon-to-return Eric Bailly all ahead of him in the pecking order. Solskjaer has even turned to teenager Dishon Bernard as another option in the Europa League.

While sidelined for a while due to a muscle injury, Rojo returned to training two weeks ago. However, after being cleared to spend Christmas back in his homeland and being told he would not be required for the hectic festive period, United have now told Rojo he is free to leave in the January window.

Rojo cost United £16million when he signed back in 2014, but has largely disappointed during his time at the club, with a string of injuries limiting him to just 123 appearances during the 305 times United have played since his arrival.

In fact, the MEN claims United have tried offloading Rojo in four of the last five transfer windows and while they do want a permanent transfer for the Argentine – a fee of around £8million to £10million has been mooted – they would also consider a loan approach for the 29-year-old, who now has just 18 months left on his contract.

Rojo earns in the region of £160,000 a week at Old Trafford, but will likely need to lower his expectations by moving elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the MEN claims that United plan to trigger the two-year contract option they have in Bailly‘s deal, with the Ivorian defender – the first signing of the Jose Mourinho era at Old Trafford – now in the final six months of his deal.

United, meanwhile, have been strongly linked with a new £50m striker move in January, having missed out on Erling Haaland to Borussia Dortmund.