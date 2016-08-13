Defensive duo hail Guardiola’s impact in Sunderland win

John Stones and seemingly first-choice goalkeeper Willy Caballero were encouraged by the start that Pep Guardiola has made at Man City.

The Sky Blues needed a late own goal from Sunderland’s Paddy MaNair to secure a 2-1 victory in their opening Premier League match of the season.

Stones, a recent arrival from Everton, told BT Sport: “He brought a lot of good things to the game. There’s a lot of things we can work on as well but definitely pleased that we got the three points in the end.

“We were patient with the ball and chose the times to attack and that’s what the manager wants.

“I think we had a lot of chances we could have taken that I’m sure we will look to correct and we will be disappointed that we didn’t take more goals and deserved the start that we got. We will look back on that and hopefully take more chances in the next games.”

Caballero spoke about Guardiola giving him the chance to start in the City goal ahead of Joe Hart.

“I tried to enjoy it and we started very well with three points and its better to improve when we win,” he said.

“This is a new country, a new club for the boss. We know a lot about the way he wants to play and it is very important to start well and start winning and this is the best way to start.”