Defensive signing imminent as Arsenal look to splash the cash again

Arsenal reportedly expect to complete the £25m signing of Kieran Tierney soon as Unai Emery eyes more signings to follow Nicolas Pepe to The Emirates.

The club’s transfer business has exploded following the arrival of club-record signing Pepe for £72million.

He follows playmaker Dani Ceballos, who has joined from Real Madrid on loan, and centre-back William Saliba – although he has been sent back to Saint-Etienne on loan for the season.

It had looked like the Gunners were going to have a quiet window, particularly when it was revealed that they only a budget of £45m to bring in new players, but the early arrival of 18-year-old forward Gabriel Martinelli has now been well and truly backed up.

And now it would that a deal to bring Tierney to north London is also looming large.

Emery remains desperate to strengthen at the back, with Celtic star Tierney known to be his number one target, while the player himself is known to be keen on a move to The Emirates.

The Gunners have so far seen a £25m offer for the Scotland international turned down, mainly down to the fact that they wanted to pay in instalments while Celtic wanted more of the fee up front.

However, the Daily Express reports that Arsenal are confident of sealing the deal imminently in what is turning out to be a very promising window for Emery’s men.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!