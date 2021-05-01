Liverpool remain ‘keen’ on bringing Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho to Anfield, though their hopes rest entirely on one condition, claims a report.

Liverpool have endured what can only be described as a torrid campaign. The Reds lifted major honours in each of the previous two seasons, but have struggled on all front this time round. Chelsea’s 2-0 victory over Fulham on Saturday put the Reds further on the back foot in the race to secure a top four finish.

The most commonly touted explanation for the club’s struggles has been the slew of injuries suffered to major stars.

Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez were both ruled out for the season prior to Christmas. The club’s third-choice centre-half – Joel Matip – has been sidelined with an ankle injury dating back to January.

However, away from the defensive ranks, the club’s once-potent attack has faltered in dramatic fashion.

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have just eight and six league goals to their names respectively. Barring a late-season surge, each will produce their lowest single-season goals tally since joining Liverpool.

A summer acquisition was even suggested as be a potential reason behind the duo’s struggles.

Mohamed Salah has fared better, though speculation of a mega-money exit refuses to abate.

A recent report indicated Jurgen Klopp could turn to long-time Man Utd target Sancho should Salah depart.

Now, German newspaper Bild (as cited by The Mirror and Sports Mole) reveal the task Liverpool must complete to land the superstar.

They state that Champions League qualification must be secured to have any hope of luring Sancho to Anfield.

The Reds remain ‘keen’ on the England international. However, their perilous league situation suggests meeting this crucial demand will be difficult.

Liverpool currently sit seven points behind Chelsea in fourth and a further two points behind Leicester in third.

The club’s fixture schedule eases in difficulty after their game in hand – Sunday’s clash with Man Utd. Chelsea meanwhile, have tough tests against Man City, Arsenal, Leicester and Aston Villa remaining.

Leicester’s remaining matches also appear tough. Clashes against Man Utd, Chelsea and Tottenham are on the horizon after Newcastle next week.

Sancho’s attacking talents are proven, backing up his remarkable season last year with 12 goals and 16 assists in all competitions this year.

His addition to Liverpool’s ranks would go some way to solving their issues in the final third. But without Champions League football, their hopes appear to be slim.

Salah in the dark over Liverpool contract

Meanwhile, Liverpool winger Salah has admitted that he has received no word as yet from the club about extending his contract.

Salah’s future has proved a topic of debate throughout the season, amid the Egyptian’s previous comments. The 28-year-old admitted disappointment in Jurgen Klopp in December and has held onto ties to Real Madrid and Barcelona. As such, some pundits have claimed that the Reds should let him go this summer.

However, others have said that they are staggered by calls for the forward to leave.

In any case, Salah will have two years left on his contract this summer and so is in a relatively calm position.

Asked by Sky Sports about his future once again, he said: “No one is talking to me about anything, I can’t say much about that.

“No one at the club talked to me about anything, so I don’t know.”

