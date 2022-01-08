Everton are among the suitors for Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski, according to reports in Italy that verify previously reported interest from Arsenal and Tottenham.

After a relatively quiet summer transfer window, in which they pursued cheap deals, Everton are showing more spending ambition this month. They have already wrapped up the signings of Vitaliy Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson.

They are unlikely to bow out there, since they also want to sign another winger. It was a position they already addressed with the additions of Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend in the summer. But Rafael Benitez still wants one more and Kulusevski could fit within their plans.

The Sweden international joined Juventus from Atalanta in 2020 after a successful spell with Parma. He featured heavily in his debut season in Turin, totalling 47 appearances.

However, this campaign has been tougher for the winger. Kulusevski has not been as big a part of the plans under returning coach Massimiliano Allegri. Indeed, he has made just four starts in Serie A.

He has still managed to provide three assists, having also come off the bench 13 times. There was also one goal for him from one of five sub appearances in the Champions League.

Despite his potential, Juventus are willing to offload the 21-year-old this month. They need to raise funds for their pursuit of €35m-rated Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, then, Kulusevski is on the market. They confirm he has three suitors: Tottenham, Arsenal and Everton.

Kulusevski now on Everton radar

Spurs have been linked for a while with Kulusevski, whom Fabio Paratici initially took to Juventus. Their new coach Antonio Conte will be demanding in the transfer market as always.

They have been aware of competition from north London rivals Arsenal all along, too. The Gunners need to replenish their attack, where several players are facing uncertain futures.

But now, and as Gianluca Di Marzio has also reported, Everton are also in the running for Kulusevski.

Very little other information is provided in the write-up by TMW journalist Niccolo Ceccarini. However, he seems confident Juventus will sell Kulusevski and that the Premier League appears to be a likely landing spot.

Everton will hope to have the funds left over to compete for his signature after already forking out for Mykolenko and Patterson this month.

Everton offered ex-Man Utd forward

Another attacking player to be linked with Everton this week, also from Serie A, is Alexis Sanchez.

According to the Sun, Inter Milan have ‘offered’ Everton the chance to sign Sanchez for free. The diminutive forward is an infrequent starter at the San Siro, yet commands one of the highest salaries at the club.

The newspaper revealed Benitez ‘fears’ he may lose one of Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Richarlison this month.

The Spanish manager is determined to retain both of their services. But he may be fighting a losing battle.

It is the loss of Calvert-Lewin that would hit the hardest. Arsenal are a genuine threat to pull off the coup.

The Sun do not list what level of fee Calvert-Lewin would command. But given his importance to the club and with a contract running until 2025, he will not come cheap.

The Sun adds that as well as Sanchez, last season’s MLS top scorer is another candidate to fill any potential void at Goodison Park.

New York City’s Valentin Castellanos is the man in question after notching 19 goals in 32 regular season matches.

