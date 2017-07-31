Dejan Lovren discusses Klopp’s risky Liverpool strategy

Dejan Lovren believes defenders at Liverpool are asked to play more like midfielders, thanks to Jurgen Klopp’s high press.

Lovren has endured a mixed time on Anfield since arriving from the club in a £20million deal from Southampton three years ago.

After falling out of favour under the man who bought him, Brendan Rodgers, the Croatian has been a regular at the club Jurgen Klopp’s appointment as manager in October 2015.

However, Lovren admits he has has found it tough to acclimatise to the German’s demanded playing style.

When asked by ESPN whether pressing high up the pitch was difficult to adjust to, Lovren replied: “Yes.

“You’re more of a midfielder than a defender through that but we have good players and need to be that high because we’ve got the people who can change the match in one moment. That’s why the system is good.

“It is sometimes risky, but if you don’t risk anything in life you will never win anything. The boss always implements new ideas and we’ve put them into operation pretty well last season.”

Lovren on Klopp’s style

Lovren has also lifted the lid on Klopp’s personality and admits he is one of the best in the business.

“He [Klopp] always makes sure he puts us into a good mood. He always sees the positive side of things,” he added.

“Sure, he’ll be angry following a defeat but he’ll try to get the good things out of a bad match even then. His communication with the players is very good.”