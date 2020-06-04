Dejan Lovren is ready to put talk about his future to one side after admitting his determination to help Liverpool wrap up the Premier League title as soon as possible.

Croatian defender Lovren has appeared for the Reds 184 times since arriving in a £20m deal from Southampton back in 2014, but with just a year left on his contract, could be sold off this summer.

Our exclusive earlier in the year claimed Lovren will have his pick from a four London clubs, while the likes of Roma and Napoli are also reportedly ready to bring the player to Serie A.

Reports suggest Jurgen Klopp is ready to sanction Lovren’s departure due to his outstanding service to the club, with the German not wanting to force the centre-half to stay with the club and sit on the bench, with Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk first choice.

The Premier League champions-elect also have Joel Matip to call on, and while Fabinho can fill in when required, they have also been linked with the likes of impressive Leeds loanee Ben White and Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly as a replacement.

However, despite speculation mounting that his time at Anfield is coming to a close, Lovren insists his only focus remains on helping Liverpool over the line and ending their 30-year wait to be crowned domestic champions and will be ready to play whenever he is needed.

He told Sky Sports: “I’m always ready. If someone is injured and coming off, I’m ready to step in and show my quality. I think I proved that last season, when Joe Gomez or Joel Matip were injured and I came in and played.

“My goal is to play and to win as many trophies as possible. But at the moment the focus is just to win the next two games and be champions. After that, we will see what happens.”

Lovren admits Liverpool frustrations

The heart of Lovren’s determination to move on remains his wish to play regular football and the defender has admitted he has, at times, felt frustrated by his failure to command a regular shirt.

“It has been a test for me. But in these moments, I think you should stick with the team even more, to show your quality even if you are not on the pitch with the first XI,” said the Croatian defender.

“The next day in training, you should give everything, just to respect your team-mates.

“Of course, it’s not the happiest moment when I see myself on the bench, but it’s the decision of the manager. I respect it and I am always the guy who will work 200 per cent behind closed doors.”

Defender addresses his critics

Lovren also addressed the criticism he has faced for a number of high profile errors during his time at Liverpool, claiming he doesn’t pay much attention to comments from outsiders.

He said: “At this level, it’s normal to be exposed to criticism. To be honest, I’m not too bothered. If I feel criticism, it will be first from the manager, but my biggest critic is me.

“I can see when I perform well or not, it’s as simple as that, I don’t need somebody to tell me. I don’t read a lot of newspapers or listen much to the pundits.

“It is what it is. It’s football and we have to deal with it. Some players can’t do that and they go inside themselves, but accepting it is important. The criticism will just make me stronger. It has always been part of football and it always will be part of football.”

Meanwhile, the Reds are said to have targeted a classy Roma midfielder as part of any deal that could take Lovren to the Italian capital.