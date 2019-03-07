Dejan Lovren makes huge step in return from injury

Dejan Lovren is ready to boost Liverpool’s title tilt after returning to full training at Melwood.

The Croatia centre-back has been missing for two months with a hamstring problem, leaving Jurgen Klopp’s defensive options thin on the ground.

The 29-year-old limped off in the FA Cup defeat to Wolves on January 7 and then last month aggravated the injury and has been sidelined ever since.

But he is closing in on a return and the Liverpool Echo report that he took part in Thursday’s training session at Melwood.

Lovren is unlikely to start against Burnley on Sunday, but he could find himself on the bench.

With fellow centre-back Joe Gomez also out injured, Klopp has had to rely heavily on Joel Matip alongside Virgil van Dijk in recent weeks.

Lovren, who could be in contention to face Bayern Munich next week, has has made just 13 appearances in all competitions this season.