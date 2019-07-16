AC Milan are reportedly preparing a contract offer to convince Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren to move to Italy, despite Jurgen Klopp’s apparent reluctance to cash in on the defender.

The Croatian has been on AC Milan’s radar for sometime, but they initially prioritised other options due to the player’s high wage demands, coupled with Liverpool’s asking price.

However, reports from Calciomercato have suggested that Lovren’s agent Vlado Lemic was at Casa Milan on Tuesday morning discussing a potential move for his client to the Rossoneri.

The meeting between Lemic and the Italian giants lasted over an hour, which Calcio believes could be a sign that the two parties have made good progress over a potential transfer.

However, it seems Lovren and his agent would need to do some serious convincing to both Klopp and Liverpool before the transfer gets the go-ahead.

An agreement in principle with Milan is one thing, but Klopp has made it perfectly clear he has no wish to cash in on the Croatian centre-half and convincing him to sell could prove troublesome.

Klopp seems content with keeping the player as his third choice centre-back, with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez all ahead of him in the pecking order.

The 30-year-old would likely also have to accept a pay cut on his salary if the San Siro is his preferred destination too.

As per the report, the Rossoneri are said to be prepared to offer him a four-year contract worth €3million per season. He is currently on €5million per season at Liverpool, and has two years left to run on his current arrangement.

However, the Italian giants believe the prospect of earning more over the duration of the proposed contract – together with the promise of first-team football – could yet convince Lovren to push for the move to Italy.

While the Premier League transfer window is due to close on Thursday August 8, the Italian one remains open until August 23 – which still gives Milan plenty of time to secure the potential signing.

In other news, AC Milan have also been chasing young Arsenal defender Krystian Bielik, but are yet to agree terms with the club.

