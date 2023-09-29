Dejected Arsenal star tipped to refuse Chelsea advances as pundit voices best next step

Steve McManaman does not believe Aaron Ramsdale would want “to go anywhere near Chelsea” as he feels the best step for the goalkeeper is staying put at Arsenal for now.

Ramsdale’s current situation is somewhat confusing. Only two men – David de Gea and Nick Pope – kept more clean sheets than him last season.

He also kept Arsenal in some games – the 2-2 draw against Liverpool at the back end of last season would almost certainly have ended in defeat without him.

Despite playing a huge part in the Gunners’ second-placed finish last season, after conceding four goals in four Premier League games this term – three of them wins – he was replaced by new signing David Raya.

Mikel Arteta has remained consistent in his suggestion that there’s no set no.1 and he simply wants to good players in each position to challenge each other – hence why he signed Raya – so this is no different to having two good central midfielders.

However, his decision to drop Ramsdale after being one of the league’s best goalkeepers has led to suggestions that he will look elsewhere.

Former Premier League goalkeeper Brad Friedel feels he’ll “have to leave” if he’s not elevated back to the starting spot in the league.

He did, however, suggest that Ramsdale will end up at “a top club”.

McManaman tips Ramsdale to swerve Chelsea

Chelsea are one of the sides that have been alerted to the possibility of a move. It’s stated a £60million offer from the Blues could see the Arsenal goalkeeper move on.

However, former Premier League man McManaman does not believe Ramsdale would want to move to Stamford Bridge.

“Could he move to Chelsea? I have no idea what’s going on at Chelsea to be honest,” he told BetFred.

“If you’re Aaron, you probably wouldn’t want to go anywhere near Chelsea at this moment in time because you don’t know what you’re going to get.”

Ramsdale told staying put is best

McManaman also suggested that remaining at Arsenal for now is the best thing for the goalkeeper.

“He’s probably best just staying where he is now, letting everything calm down, biding his time and then he can re-evaluate the situation in a month or two once he’s had the chance to talk with Gareth Southgate,” he said.

For now, that may be the right decision, but looking at the bigger picture, it might be best for Ramsdale to move on.

He’s too good to be sat on the sidelines, and while Arteta suggests it’s normal to keep chopping and changing, goalkeepers aren’t used to that, and Ramsdale would surely prefer a consistent role somewhere.

However, that might take away the opportunity to win titles immediately, so he’s been thrust into an unfortunate situation, and one with no obvious next step.

