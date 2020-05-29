Dortmund star reveals Man Utd links are affecting Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Thomas Delaney has revealed that Jadon Sancho is beginning to feel the pressure amid reported interest in him from Manchester United.

Sancho moved to Dortmund from Manchester City in August 2017 and he has since become one of Europe’s most sought-after young talents, scoring 31 goals and assisting 43 others in 93 appearances for the German side.

The winger made his England debut in November 2018 and he has since become a vital part of Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions set-up.

Sancho was linked with United last summer but such speculation has risen this season, with Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen on the 20-year-old as part of his plans to target exciting, young British talent.

Speaking to ESPN, Denmark midfielder Delaney spoke abut how the recent return of the Bundesliga has forced Sancho further into the spotlight.

“Clearly, one of the biggest talents that I’ve played with,” Delaney said of Sancho. “With that talent comes a lot of pressure and I think he slowly starts to feel that from the England national team and clubs surrounding him now.

“Up until this point he’s been a talent performing very well, performing better than what he is expected to do but there was always going to be a next step and that’s going to be interesting. Next step in his career and his development.

“Only looking at his skills, he definitely has what it takes to become one of the five biggest players in the world. You see big talents go to waste and I would say that he’s already done enough to prove himself.

“He’s 19 and he’s got the most goal involvement in the league together with Timo Werner and [Robert] Lewandowski which is amazing but he should strive for more.”

Sancho has been unable to stamp his mark upon the Bundesliga’s return, after coming back from the extended break carrying a calf injury.

He has yet to start for Lucien Favre’s side since the return, making another substitute appearance in Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich, which stretched the gap between the sides at the top of the table to seven points.

In other news, United are reportedly revisiting their interest in a Monaco youngster former Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho was keen on.

