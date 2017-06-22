Delaney rejoins Cork on loan

Burton Albion: secured status in Championship over the weekend.

Burton defender Ryan Delaney has had his loan spell at Cork City extended until November.

Delaney, 20, signed a two-year deal with the Brewers last summer when joining from Wexford Youths and joined Cork on loan in January.

“Ryan’s done well so we had the dilemma of does he keep playing at Cork, or does he come back?” Burton boss Nigel Clough told the club’s official website.

“He doesn’t need a pre-season with us because he’s been playing.”

Cork are currently top of the League of Ireland Premier Division.