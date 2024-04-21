Dele Alli gets lifeline as impending Man City transfer can gift him another chance at the top

Dele Alli could be courted by West Ham for another big chance

An impending Manchester City transfer could reportedly pave the way for Dele Alli being given another chance at making it back at the top level.

His first Premier League assignment, Tottenham, allowed Dele to express his natural talents on the big stage. He moved from, at the time, League One MK Dons in 2015, and a year later, he had 10 Premier League goals and nine assists.

In his 269 Spurs games, Dele scored 67 goals and provided 59 assists, and for a good while was one of the most exciting attacking-midfielders in England.

But he dwindled at the back end of his spell, and things have only spiralled further since then.

The 37-cap England international moved to Everton, where he has played just 13 games since January 2022, and has also endured a failed loan to Besiktas.

Off-field issues have also mired his career, and while it would seem unlikely after his lowly impact at Goodison Park that the Toffees would want to keep him with his contract running down – he’s out of contract this summer – it has been reported that they are keen on renewing it.

Everton could still be relegated to the Championship, as they’re teetering just above the drop zone.

But a Premier League stay could reportedly be on the cards for Dele elsewhere.

DON’T MISS: Brazil’s ten most expensive transfers: Arsenal star, West Ham ace and Real Madrid trio make the cut

Man City transfer could allow Dele Prem return

Indeed, Manchester City are hot on the tail of West Ham man Lucas Paqueta.

Multiple reports of late have suggested they still want him in the midst of an investigation into illegal betting activity, and could pull the trigger as soon as he’s free of that.

If he leaves, an attacking-midfield signing will be needed for the Hammers.

And football.london suggests Dele could be a man they look at to replace Paqueta.

They cite the fact his current deal is set to expire soon as a reason clubs will be looking at him in order to give him another chance.

While remaining with Everton – if they do renew his deal – could potentially see him drop to the Championship, that could be a good thing for the attacking-midfielder to find his feet again.

But on his day, he is a far better player than one who should be playing in the second tier, should be find his best form again.

West Ham are currently eighth in the Premier League, and if the Toffees remain in the top flight or not, the Hammers will be in a better position than them, as they have tended to be in recent seasons.

As such, Dele would be playing with better players at the London stadium, and that could help him to get back on track.

READ MORE: Man City transfers: Five players to sell this summer, including signing Guardiola completely misjudged