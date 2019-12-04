Dele Alli put Tottenham’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester United down to “arrogance” after Jose Mourinho’s return to Old Trafford turned sour.

Marcus Rashford scored twice and won the man-of-the-match award as United proved too slick for a disappointing Tottenham side.

Mourinho, who had won his previous three games, had fielded an attacking side but his men never got into their stride and they struggled to create any real chances at Old Trafford.

Ali pulled them level just before half-time with an outrageous piece of skill, but they were firmly second best on the night as United climbed above their opponents and eased the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Alli told BBC Sport: “It’s difficult when you lose to take any positives.

“We know what we had to do. We had to match their energy. We lost the game not by them outplaying us – just attitude. We weren’t hungry enough and we were slow to every second ball, losing 50-50s.

“Maybe it was a little bit of arrogance and overconfidence. We’ve been playing well.

You have to have confidence and arrogance in games like this but have to use it in the right way. We were a bit sloppy but you can’t do it in games like this or you’ll get punished.

“We’ve spent a lot of years together. We have to learn from this. Games like this bring your feet back down.

“We want to win any game and you want to win for the new manager at his old place.”