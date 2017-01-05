‘Dele is only 20 and plays like we did as kids in the playground’

Chelsea fans question their team’s desire to win after they lost 2-0 at Spurs, while Klopp is linked to Barcelona and what’s next for Luke Shaw?

Chelsea thwarted

What an unbelievable run, one that had to come to an end sometime and White Hart Lane is no longer the Three Point Lane it once was.

Flat performance; Moses not a defender so he will play people onside occasionally but this formation just gave us our biggest ever winning streak. When we lose to Spurs, it hurts. A lot.

Watched the game at the Bridge and Wanyama was immense for the first 45 and again tonight. Bloody hard to get near them with Moussa and Wanyama in the middle. Took a Pedro wonder goal to change the game last time, this time Pedro was…last seasons Pedro.

On the Leicester and Hull games, if we can get six points – we will be even further in front than we are now, I see Liverpool struggling at Man Utf and Conte will want a reaction so six isn’t beyond imagination. Up the Blues!

super frankie

Disappointingly bad performance all over the pitch really. Gets a bit frustrating that Spurs always seem to play with more desire than us in these fixtures. There was absolutely no reason why we should have not got at least a draw this evening, but we were well below par.

I’ve been impressed with his improvement of late, but I have to say that Pedro was shockingly bad this evening. And the passing all over the pitch was wayward.

Oh well, its never nice to lose to the spuds but I guess they were due a win. I’ll begrudgingly let them have their moment in the sun, as I’m pretty confident it will count for nothing, come May.

BlueLion

Dele the man

He’s only 20 years old and plays like we did as kids in the playground but on one of the biggest stages in the world, I have never been as excited about a player since I saw Gascoigne and eventually Bale, but this kid is the new Getrard and it’s time England built a ream around him. Frightening potential. We may lose him but boy will we enjoy his performances while he’s here metaxa

Is Dele Alli really a forward? I’m not so sure. In the games I saw him play, he either play in midfield or as No. 10. I think he played as a false nine today.

Unstoppable Spurs

Spurs were brilliant last night. Eriksen’s crosses for the goals were straight from heaven, and Delle was unstoppable. Wanyama was an intimidating enforcer to complement Dembele’s skills. Walker and Rose were great and Toby was commanding at the back.

Hell…everybody was good. We outplayed the most in-form Premier League side, and leapfrogged City and Arsenal into third. Altogether a magnificent night for us!

Scoff23

Klopp to quit the Kop?

Much bigger challenge for Klopp in trying to help Liverpool win a League title than Barca. Can’t see it personally because of that.

But the City, the weather and working with some of the best players in the world is a bit of a draw as is the chance of winning the CL.

nine nine nine

Klopp doesn’t seem the type of manager to break a contract either so I just really don’t see it. He had plenty of chances to leave Dortmund for better clubs when he was there but stayed put. He only ended up leaving after that disastrous last season. He’s a top manager but I suspect he’ll be with Liverpool until the end of his contract then move on unless he was to have another collapse like the one he had at Dortmund.

number_seven

Curious case of Luke Shaw

Any one know whats happening with this guy? Few weeks ago I heard he was no longer injured and training with the first team squad, however I cant remember the last time he’s actually been involved in any of the match day squads?

Personally I would advocate selling him in the summer if we can get anywhere near the ridiculous £30m paid for him. Never rated him even when he was at Southampton. I think we could probably get a much better player for half the price.

Get the feeling Jose doesn’t fancy him either but I cant see anyone coming in and stumping £30m for an average left back.

rs83

Shaw is your typical youngster – flashes of great play with your average to poor level performances thrown in every once in a while. Mourinho likes his defence to be solid and, unfortunately, Shaw isn’t the most secure full back in the world, therefore he prefers other players.

Personally I can’t see what Darmian brings out on the left that Shaw can’t already (because he’s quite poor at defending on the left too) but hey, we’re winning games so I have no right to criticise.

Sympathy for the Devils