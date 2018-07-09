Delight for Cardiff as cult favourite commits to new contract

Cardiff midfielder Aron Gunnarsson has signed a new one-year contract with the Premier League newcomers.

The 29-year-old was out of contract after representing his country Iceland at the World Cup in Russia.

“It’s taken a little while, but it’s definitely been worth the wait,” Gunnarsson said of his new contract on Cardiff’s website.

“I always wanted to stay and I told the gaffer (Neil Warnock). Even though I didn’t say much in the news, I just wanted to do my job on the pitch.

“It was tough work to get back, ready to represent my country at the World Cup, and for Cardiff City.

“Now, signing this deal has been my number one priority and I can’t wait to meet back up with the boys.”

Gunnarsson has made 260 appearances for Cardiff since joining from Coventry in 2011.

The Bluebirds have had a busy summer ahead of their return to the Premier League after a four-year absence.

Bobby Reid, Josh Murphy, Greg Cunningham and Alex Smithies have all joined and a raft of players, including skipper Sean Morrison and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, last week agreed new deals.

“Credit to the owner and the gaffer, we’ve worked hard to get the right players in and I can see there have been good signings,” Gunnarsson said.

“It’s all coming together, with the players who have been around for a while signing new deals too.

“My little boy was born in Cardiff and I’ve been through a lot with this club and the fans.

“I just can’t wait to pull on the strip again to represent the capital of Wales in the Premier League.”