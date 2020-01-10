Delight for Chris Wilder as Sheffield United boss signs new contract

Chris Wilder has agreed a contract extension with Sheffield United which will see him stay at Bramall Lane until 2024.



Wilder has guided his boyhood club to eighth place in the Premier league, having taken over in May 2016 when the Blades were in League One.

“Naturally, I’m delighted to sign a new deal until 2024 and commit to the club that is close to my heart,” Wilder told United’s website.

“I am grateful to (club owner) Prince Abdullah for taking the initiative and offering this contract. We’ve had a great few years and hopefully we can continue the upward curve – let’s see how far we can go on this journey.”

Wilder is thriving in his first season in top flight management, with the Blades higher in the league than the likes of Arsenal and Everton, while boasting a better defensive record than everyone apart from top two Liverpool and Leicester City.

In other Sheffield United news, defender Richard Stearman has been lined up as a January target for Championship strugglers Huddersfield.

Stearman has featured only sparingly this season, and is out of contract at the end of the campaign.

