Delighted Rafa sets modest target to safeguard Newcastle safety

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez believes his side need two more points to guarantee their Premier League survival.

Ahead of Saturday’s game against Leicester Benitez said it would be a “massive achievement” should the club stay up, in what is their first campaign back in the top flight after winning the Championship title last season.

Following the 2-1 win at the King Power Stadium Newcastle are on the brink of that feat, 10 points above the relegation zone and two points shy of the 40-point mark which is largely considered the yardstick for safety.

Asked if he felt Newcastle were now safe, Benitez replied: “Not yet we still need two points but we are closer. We are closer than we were three or four hours ago, maybe next week we will be even closer.

“We have to carry on and we are nearly there – but only nearly, that’s it. Another two points and I think it will be done.”

Jonjo Shelvey and Ayoze Perez scored fine goals to put Newcastle in control but Jamie Vardy reduced the deficit late on to set up a tense finale. However, Benitez’s side held on though for a third straight Premier League win.

“The intensity and determination was always there and I was pleased with the way we managed the game when we came under pressure towards the end,” said the Spaniard.

“I am very pleased with the way the players worked and created chances and defended also the organisation of the team, it was a professional performance against a good team who have players that can hurt you.”

Benitez angry at Maguire challenge

Shortly after Shelvey’s goal, Harry Maguire was fortunate to escape with only a yellow card after a tussle with Dwight Gayle which saw him appear to strike the Newcastle forward in the face.

Benitez was furious in his technical area, feeling it should have been a red card for the Leicester defender.

However, another controversial decision by referee Stuart Attwell went his side’s way just before half-time when Paul Dummett tripped Riyad Mahrez inside the penalty area. The Warwickshire official waved away the appeals for a spot kick.

The Newcastle boss said: “In the past I have had players sent off just for touching the face of another player but I can not argue too much because we won the game and the team worked hard and we deserved to win the game.”