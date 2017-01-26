Delighted Jansson confirms permanent Leeds switch

Pontus Jansson has signed a permanent deal with Leeds United, the player has confirmed to a Swedish newspaper.

The defender has been a big hit at Elland Road since making a summer loan switch from Torino, but this week played his 22nd game for the Championship high-flyers, the total required to trigger a permanent transfer.

And that, he says, is exactly what has happened.

“I am forever grateful for all the love I received, from people in Leeds but also from all those who follow me in Sweden,” Jansson told Swedish newspaper Expressen.

“It has been a little stressful not one hundred percent belong to a club so it feels extra nice now that it’s clear.

“Now I can put the focus on the Leeds and the war that we are ready in the summer to come to the Premier League.”

The Whites themselves are yet to confirm the deal, but it is understood he has signed a 4-year-deal with the club.