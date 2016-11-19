‘Delighted’ Toure reflects on Manchester City exile
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has revealed he was confident that Pep Guardiola would need him again after marking his shock start with two goals at Crystal Palace.
The 2-1 win at Selhurst Park helped the Citizens keep draw level with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table and Toure was quick to thank his team-mates for the support he has received over the last few months.
“They have always been brilliant with me, always supportive. I always want to be there to help them,” Toure told the BBC.
“I am professional, I always want to improve my game. I was prepared mentally and I knew that one day my manager would need me. You must always stay professional.”
“I was delighted to play today, it was difficult for me. I am very happy to be playing football, my team-mates are very important to me.”