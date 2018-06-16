Delph lifts lid on ‘fiery and intense’ England training sessions

Fabian Delph has revealed that England’s starting XI for Monday’s game against Tunisia has already been chosen.

Gareth Southgate has told his 23-man squad who will start in Volgograd, but Delph insists that it has not disrupted preparations.

Jordan Henderson is expected to start in midfield while Ashley Young is likely to get the nod at left wing-back, meaning Delph is unlikely to be one of the XI.

“I do know the team, but he says I’m not allowed to tell you,” said the Manchester City man.

“The preparation is still the same. We’re a team, it’s all about the team and everybody digs in, sticks together and the manager chooses the best team to face the opponent.

“The team is not guaranteed to be the 11 players that we think it might be. It could be changed, but from the set-up we’ve done it’s pretty clear to see who is probably going to be starting.”

“We are a close bunch but once training starts it’s fiery, it’s very spicy,” he continued. “The intensity is there, and people are not afraid to dig people out.

“Nothing is ever personal. That’s what I’ve found with this squad. If somebody has got something to say, as long as it’s constructive criticism, people take it on the chin.”